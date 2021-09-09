The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.87

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.87 and last traded at $130.44, with a volume of 40068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,983,442 shares of company stock worth $180,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.