The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Evercore ISI

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $950.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.63.

Shares of SAM opened at $559.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $734.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $979.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $551.47 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

