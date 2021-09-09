The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $980.63.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $559.40 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $551.47 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $979.60.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

