The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.10

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

About The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

