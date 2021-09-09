The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

CLX opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

