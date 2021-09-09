The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.68.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.