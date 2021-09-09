The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $96.00 at Stephens

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

