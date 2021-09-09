The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 533,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,946,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.