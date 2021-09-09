The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.40.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSG traded up C$1.39 on Thursday, hitting C$105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.35. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.69. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$67.16 and a 12 month high of C$106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total transaction of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock worth $7,812,882.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.