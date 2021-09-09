The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) PT Raised to C$113.00 at CIBC

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC to C$113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

DSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.40.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$105.30. 123,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,807. The company has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$67.16 and a 12-month high of C$106.74.

In related news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,720. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock worth $7,812,882.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

