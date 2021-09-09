The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) PT Raised to C$120.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

Shares of DSG traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 123,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.35. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$67.16 and a twelve month high of C$106.74. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. Insiders sold a total of 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882 in the last 90 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

