The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,562. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.20. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

