The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,562. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.