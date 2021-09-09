The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.28 and its 200-day moving average is $312.65.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

