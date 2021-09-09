The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $331.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.65. The stock has a market cap of $349.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

