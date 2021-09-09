The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get The Honest alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNST opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73. The Honest has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.22.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.