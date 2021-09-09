The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Lovesac stock traded up $10.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.36. 50,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In related news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Lovesac stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.