The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in The Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

