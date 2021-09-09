The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,163. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

