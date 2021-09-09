The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.04.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

