The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

NYSE PG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. The stock had a trading volume of 233,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $349.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

