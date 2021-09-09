The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 188,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.77. The company had a trading volume of 223,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

