The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading 6% Higher

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.57. 143,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,708,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,404 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

