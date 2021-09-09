The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,216,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.02.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

