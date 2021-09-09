The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

