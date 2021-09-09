The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

