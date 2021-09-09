The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.18. The stock had a trading volume of 302,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,695. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.67. The firm has a market cap of $338.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

