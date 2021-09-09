The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Wendy’s worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,015 shares of company stock worth $24,068,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

