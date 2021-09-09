The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138,551 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of The Western Union worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 50,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,064. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

