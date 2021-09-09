Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $35,661.45 and approximately $226.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,573.92 or 0.99863474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002182 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

