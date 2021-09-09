THORChain Trading 18% Lower This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $96.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $8.71 or 0.00018806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00130907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00190475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.20 or 0.07316786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.53 or 0.99885528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00831605 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

