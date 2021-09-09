ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0693 on Top Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $11,961.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

