Throne Price Tops $2.48 on Major Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a total market capitalization of $674,958.66 and $2,802.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Throne has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

