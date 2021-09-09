Throne (THN) Market Cap Tops $665,852.43

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00005219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Throne has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $665,852.43 and $2,812.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00191570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,753.33 or 0.99903191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.83 or 0.07215664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.00853017 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.