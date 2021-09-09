Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.16 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $98.64 million and approximately $28.16 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.51 or 0.00443011 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

