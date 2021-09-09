Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0058 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $189,270.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00171636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

