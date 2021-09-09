Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Reaches $4.84 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $356,764.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00060359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00166186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

