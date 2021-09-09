Tidex Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00189737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.56 or 0.07338297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.65 or 0.99714912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.00844124 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

