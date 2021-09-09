Tierion (TNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00170807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.