Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,957. The stock has a market cap of $441.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,938 shares of company stock worth $5,696,855 in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

