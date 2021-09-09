TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,025 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines makes up about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Blueprint Medicines worth $138,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,534 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPMC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,259. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

