TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,600 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. MKS Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of MKS Instruments worth $107,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.35. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.