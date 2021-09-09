TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,885 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Paylocity worth $126,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.82. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $275.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

