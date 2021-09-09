TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the period. The AZEK makes up 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of The AZEK worth $109,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,594. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,567. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.19 and a beta of 1.49. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

