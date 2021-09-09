TokenPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $167,049.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.41 million and $167,049.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,344.85 or 0.99959445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00063595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00071819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002198 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

