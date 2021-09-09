Tolar (TOL) Tops One Day Volume of $37,654.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $964,729.20 and $37,654.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00173832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044772 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

