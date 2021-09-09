TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.05. TORM shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $597.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of -364.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter.
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
