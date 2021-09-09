Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.46, but opened at $21.30. Torrid shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 11,701 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

