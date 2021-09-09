TouchCon (TOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,467.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $480,030.72 and approximately $56,467.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

