Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $201.09

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $201.09 and last traded at $201.09, with a volume of 11689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.37.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

